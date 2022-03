A jewel of global biodiversity, the Congo Basin forest, which extends over six African countries, is still not receiving enough environmental protection funding. Between 2008 and 2017, this region received only 11% of the climate funding devoted to protecting tropical forests.

READ MORE Republic of Congo: Total undertakes forestry initiative on Batéké Plateau

The rest is allocated to the Amazon and South Asian forests, whose destruction is the focus of media attention.

Population pressure and industry