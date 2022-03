In January this year, US consumer prices signalled the biggest leap since 1982, pushing investment banks to ratchet up their monetary tightening forecasts, which – if realised – will pressure emerging markets, including Egypt.

A month later, JP Morgan Chase & Co said the Fed may raise interest rates by 25 basis points in as many as nine meetings on the trot to tame the soaring inflation, which analysts say is expected to persist through mid-2022.