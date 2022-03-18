DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Looking backwards?

Morocco/Senegal/DRC: Who are the good and bad electrical students?

By Arthur Beaubois-Jude
Posted on Friday, 18 March 2022 19:11

The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids
A child collecting chunks of coal looks on at a colliery while smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

600 million Africans either do not have access to electricity or suffer from recurrent load shedding, particularly south of the Sahara and in rural areas. Why is that? How can we get out of this situation? Is Africa condemned to rely on fossil fuels to produce its energy? Find out more in our visual overview.

“The continent needs electricity. The continent needs to develop its natural resources. We expect Europe to show solidarity on this point.” Speaking at the African Union -European Union summit in Brussels on 17 February, Senegal’s President Macky Sall did not mince his words when he stressed the urgent need to carry out electrification work on the continent.

The current AU President knows that this is a titanic challenge in Africa, where 600 million people (out of 771 million inhabitants) do not have access to electricity.

Unavoidable fossil fuels

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics