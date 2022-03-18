Morocco/Senegal/DRC: Who are the good and bad electrical students?

“The continent needs electricity. The continent needs to develop its natural resources. We expect Europe to show solidarity on this point.” Speaking at the African Union -European Union summit in Brussels on 17 February, Senegal’s President Macky Sall did not mince his words when he stressed the urgent need to carry out electrification work on the continent.

The current AU President knows that this is a titanic challenge in Africa, where 600 million people (out of 771 million inhabitants) do not have access to electricity.

Unavoidable fossil fuels