US lobbying: War crimes fight looms over Liberia’s bicentennial

US lobbying: Zimbabwe demands sanctions removal
Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe passed away more than two years ago. The new government thinks it’s high time the human rights sanctions imposed decades ago, during his regime, are removed.
By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 28 February 2022 17:53
Liberia has launched a full-court lobbying effort around its bicentennial anniversary, but the opposition is putting a damper on Monrovia’s US appeal.
Back in August, President George Weah’s government hired three US lobbying and PR firms for a total of $660,000 per year: Washington lobbying firm Ice Miller Strategies, Carbon Thread Agency of Atlanta, and CNN analyst Bakari Sellers’ Strom Public Affairs in Columbia, South Carolina.
Call it déjà vu all over again. DRC's last presidential election had sparked a pricey three-way lobbying battle between Félix Tshisekedi, Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi as each candidate sought to get the US in his corner. Now all three of them are back at it as next year’s rematch shapes up to be another lucrative opportunity for the influence industry.
To kick off our series on the top 10 lobbying operations by African actors in the United States, we look at the attempt by Egypt to slow the operations of Ethiopia's GERD dam project on the Nile. Just days after Biden's victory, Egypt's Ambassador to DC hired former congressman Ed Royce of US law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck at $65k a month to lobby congress.
