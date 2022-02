The company is “working hard” to close the purchase by March 31, Grit’s head of strategy and capital markets Darren Veenhuis said on a briefing after the company published results for the six months to the end of December. Grit will update the market in due course, he said.

Grit in December sought to raise $215m to reduce debt and buy a majority stake in GREA but ended up with only $76m. GREA currently has a net asset value of about $190m which will increase to about $280m as its development projects reach completion. Those projects are fully funded and will not need any further capital from Grit.