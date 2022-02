Sonatrach is “a reliable supplier of gas for the European market and is willing to support its long-term partners in case of difficult situations,” said its CEO, Toufik Hakkar, to the daily Liberté, in an interview published on Sunday 27 February.

Additional supplies of natural gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG) remain, however, dependent on the “availability of surplus volumes after meeting the demand of the domestic market” and “contractual commitments” to foreign partners, he added.

