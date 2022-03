The question of which country – Ghana or Nigeria – has the best rice farming policy has become a central economic and political issue.

The Covid-19 pandemic mutated from a health crisis to an economic crisis in which 22 million Africans lost their jobs and developing country debt spiralled. Now the war in Europe is triggering a global financial and supply crisis.

In this particular frontline are the developing world’s food producers. But there is no consensus on policy in this crisis.

Ghana’s rice farmers are urging their government to learn from the Nigerian government’s interventionist policies backing local producers with cheap loans and 70% tariffs on imported grains.