South Africa: Budget slammed for leaving poor ‘out in the cold’

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana outlined his inaugural budget last week. Its focus is on narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising public debt. “Our debt burden remains a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Policy pronouncements on a universal basic income grant were however left out of his budget speech, to the dismay of civil society activists.

“We are disappointed that there hasn’t been much said about it. It is important now, and [in] the next few months, to bed that down, and to ensure that civil society’s voice is heard,” says Cheryl-Lyn Selman, a researcher and special projects lead at the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), a self-described progressive economics think-tank in Johannesburg.