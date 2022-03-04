DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Fiscal priorities

South Africa: Budget slammed for leaving poor ‘out in the cold’

By Xolisa Phillip
Posted on Friday, 4 March 2022 11:28

South Africa's finance minister presents 2022 budget
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents his 2022 budget in Cape Town, South Africa, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

Civil society groups advocating for a universal basic income are criticising South Africa’s latest budget as a "missed opportunity", terming it a "classic case of excessive fiscal prudence".

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana outlined his inaugural budget last week. Its focus is on narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising public debt. “Our debt burden remains a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Policy pronouncements on a universal basic income grant were however left out of his budget speech, to the dismay of civil society activists.

“We are disappointed that there hasn’t been much said about it. It is important now, and [in] the next few months, to bed that down, and to ensure that civil society’s voice is heard,” says Cheryl-Lyn Selman, a researcher and special projects lead at the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), a self-described progressive economics think-tank in Johannesburg.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Ukrainians living in South Africa protest against Russia invasion, in Cape Town
BITTER INSIGHTS

How Africa’s post-colonial crises shed light on Russia’s claims on Ukraine

Russia’s encroachment and attack on Ukraine, in which over 160,000 Russian troops are reckoned to have entered the country by 1 March, began ... a year ago. That was when the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukraine border started. Moscow’s lack of respect for its post-Soviet borders jolts Africans when they think of the post-colonial order when their newly-independent governments, for the sake of peace, mostly chose to respect the frontiers imposed by European powers at the Congress of Berlin in 1884-1885.