1. This is second time as a rebel

In the 1970s, Debretsion abandoned his university studies to join the TPLF’s insurgency against the Derg, a Soviet-backed junta of Communist army officers.

2. Rebel radio

Spotting his technical talents, his commanders sent him to Italy with forged papers. He returned to Tigray to establish the Dimsti Woyane (“Voice of the Revolution”) radio station in around 1980. It broadcast propaganda messages and educational programmes.