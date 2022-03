The company, which is currently seeking to raise $500m in a private placement, is in the process of interviewing candidates, Mmobuosi says from London. The founder plans to maintain his majority stake in the company after standing down as CEO. He didn’t give a timetable for when the appointment will be made, but said he will hand over “soon”.

The stock currently trades over the counter in the US, and Mmobuosi has applied for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). He says he hopes that the process will be completed “soon” and that the shares will trade on the NYSE this year. Lazard is advising the company on the application and its M&A strategy.