South Africa: Transnet lays a new track for Africa

Transnet is staking its future prospects on the drive for greater regional integration with the rest of the continent.
The division’s revenue for 2019 decreased slightly because of lower demand in mining, which dragged down volumes. Furthermore, declines in the exports of coal volumes, minerals, cement and lime had a negative impact on TRF’s revenue.
Transnet presented its results on Monday, September 30, for the financial year ending on 31 March 2019. In South Africa, the financial year for the government and its entities and agencies runs from 1 April to 31 March the next year.
The logistics operator presented a respectable set of results, remaining one of the few state-owned entities that do not rely on government guarantees to fund its operations.
However, Transnet has not escaped unscathed from the scourge of state capture.
The logistics operator is locked in a dispute with its external auditors, SNG Grant Thornton (previously SizweNtsalubaGobodo) about a qualified audit opinion that almost threatened to delay the publication of the company’s results.
The qualified audit opinion relates to the procurement of 1,064 locomotives and a quantum of $2.74bn that has increased Transnet’s irregular expenditure to $3.23bn.
A qualified audit opinion has implications for Transnet’s ability to raise future funding and might trigger covenants on existing debt.
But the logistics company wrote in its results documents that the qualified audit opinion “has no bearing on the financial strength and sustainability of Transnet”.
As a result of state capture, Transnet has lost members of its executive and management teams, including its CEO.
Some implicated staff face disciplinary action for their role in administrative malfeasance. The company has referred cases for investigation to the police and instituted legal proceedings against those implicated in maladministration as part of efforts to recoup money lost.
In the period under review, at group level, Transnet reported:
The picture is not as rosy at divisional level, especially for Transnet Engineering and TRF.
Through Transnet Engineering, under the umbrella of Transnet Holdings International, the company aims to solidify its footprint in the rest of Africa as a maintenance service provider and an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
But it faces headwinds at Transnet Engineering including:
As part of its OEM strategy, Transnet has developed the TransAfrica Locomotive, the first locomotive designed, engineered and manufactured on the continent, specifically for the African environment.
The state-owned enterprise has opted for a change of tack and is gradually winding down its MDS. The rest of Africa remains central to Transnet Engineering’s objectives and revenue-generation goals. The 2019 set of results show that:
Bottom line: Disappointing 2019 figures, and a brush with state capture, means that an ambitious expansion plan will be keenly watched.
