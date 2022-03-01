Russia-Ukraine: From the CAR to Mali, Wagner takes part in Putin’s war

On 24 February, just as Russian troops had launched their offensive in Ukraine, a message was posted on the Wagner group’s unofficial thread on Telegram (which goes by the name ‘Reverse side of Z medal’). It says: “We know that in Kiev, as well as in Ukraine’s major cities, the population is mobilising to form territorial defence units. (…) It is your choice. (…) But believe me, try to avoid being enrolled in such units.”

Since then, the majority of the messages posted by the Wagner group only talk about one thing: the military offensive launched in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.