Disinformation campaign

Russia-Ukraine: From the CAR to Mali, Wagner takes part in Putin’s war

By Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 18:42

A member of the Russian private company Wagner in the CAR, 4 August 2018. © FLORENT VERGNES/AFP

Present in Bamako and Bangui, Russian mercenaries have been looking to Ukraine for several days. Men have been sent there from the CAR, where propaganda supporting Putin’s invasion has been running at full speed.

On 24 February, just as Russian troops had launched their offensive in Ukraine, a message was posted on the Wagner group’s unofficial thread on Telegram (which goes by the name ‘Reverse side of Z medal’). It says: “We know that in Kiev, as well as in Ukraine’s major cities, the population is mobilising to form territorial defence units. (…) It is your choice. (…) But believe me, try to avoid being enrolled in such units.”

Since then, the majority of the messages posted by the Wagner group only talk about one thing: the military offensive launched in Ukraine by  Vladimir Putin.

