Kenya’s growing commercialisation of politics, despite IEBC’s capped spending

With the August poll date fast approaching, many are wondering if their fateful decision will subvert free and fair elections that so many voters are pining for.

Migori County representative Pamela Odhiambo remembers with nostalgia election campaigns of the 1970s and 1980s when politics was less toxic and candidates focused on issues.

“When I was a young girl, politicians used to come to our village during the campaign period and even go to the farms to talk to our parents about their agenda and humbly ask for votes,” says Odhiambo.