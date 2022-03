When the campaign period ends on 6 August, top presidential contenders Ruto and Raila will be beyond doubt the highest spenders.

Raila’s Mount Kenya connections

Raila is backed by, among others, a group of wealthy individuals from Mount Kenya region under the auspices of the Mount Kenya Foundation.

In 2017, the foundation bankrolled President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto’s, re-election campaign. In one occasion, for example, the group organized a fundraiser that collected almost KSh1bn ($8.8m) in less than two hours.