DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Overdrawn

New Kenya debt ceiling won’t fix spending or revenue woes

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 2 March 2022 11:41

Election year is unlikely to help Kenya's public finances. Here, UDA's presidential candidate William Ruto addresses a campaign rally in Nairobi, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Plans by Kenya to adjust its debt ceiling will achieve little until a persistent pattern of overspending is broken, analysts say.

Kenya’s Daily Star has reported that the parliamentary budget committee is considering a ceiling of KSh12trn shillings ($105bn), and a long-term limit of KSh15trn. The current debt limit of KSh9.1trn compares with a current debt level of KSh8.2trn.

READ MORE Kenya succession: The Kenyatta factor

Kenya is in a “dire” position in terms of debt-service costs as a share of revenue, says Reginald Kadzutu, CEO at Amana Capital in Nairobi. The main problem, Kadzutu says, is consistent overspending relative to revenue collection. Kenya has run on average a 40% revenue to expenditure deficit since 2013, he says. “If they cannot get that under control, borrowing is going to be the norm,” which is “unsustainable,” he says. “The immediate solution is to restructure the debt”.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business