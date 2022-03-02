New Kenya debt ceiling won’t fix spending or revenue woes

Kenya’s Daily Star has reported that the parliamentary budget committee is considering a ceiling of KSh12trn shillings ($105bn), and a long-term limit of KSh15trn. The current debt limit of KSh9.1trn compares with a current debt level of KSh8.2trn.

Kenya is in a “dire” position in terms of debt-service costs as a share of revenue, says Reginald Kadzutu, CEO at Amana Capital in Nairobi. The main problem, Kadzutu says, is consistent overspending relative to revenue collection. Kenya has run on average a 40% revenue to expenditure deficit since 2013, he says. “If they cannot get that under control, borrowing is going to be the norm,” which is “unsustainable,” he says. “The immediate solution is to restructure the debt”.