Has Cyril Ramaphosa watched The Godfather? “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer,” says Michael Corleone in the famous trilogy about the New York mafia. The South African President seems to have followed the advice to the letter, placing his rivals in many ministries. But their proximity does not guarantee their loyalty and several of them may now challenge him for leadership of the African National Congress (ANC).

Lindiwe Sisulu on the offensive

This year began with a showdown between the President and his tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu. In an out-of-the-blue speech, Sisulu attacked the “judiciary’s upper echelons” where “those Africans whose mentality has been colonised” are said to be located.