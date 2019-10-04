Nigeria and South Africa patch things up, but mistrust runs deep

Why it’s dangerous for Tanzania to withhold information about Ebola
In the past few weeks there have been unofficial reports that some people in Tanzania, including one in Dar es Salaam, had died of what was suspected to be Ebola virus disease.
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Friday, 4 October 2019 13:48
Cyril Ramaphosa and Muhammadu Buhari, the leaders of Africa’s two biggest economies, met in Pretoria to break bread and discuss trade and xenophobia.
The former trade union leader met with his retired general counterpart who is on a three-day state visit to the Rainbow Nation. The men co-chaired the 9th SA-Nigeria Bi-national Commission, signing 32 bilateral agreements and MOUs.
Buhari got into Pretoria on Wednesday and is expected to leave on Friday.
Attacks by South African nationals targeted at fellow Africans, especially Nigerians between August-September 2019 was high on the agenda for the Nigerian delegations.
Mobs of locals descended on the foreigners with weapons, looting and burning their businesses while also injuring some. At least ten people died in this latest wave of violence — which have previously been seen in 2008 and 2015.
For his part, Buhari also condemned the attacks telling his counterpart that his government had taken strong and decisive measures to stop the retaliatory attacks and prevent any reoccurrences. “It’s a question of competition at a very low level – whether they are barbers or have small shops, where they feel it should belong exclusively to the indigenous people, or it is open to all people.”
Ramaphosa also called for more Nigerian businesses to invest in South Africa.
Today, the majority of Nigerian businesses in Johannesburg and environs are small and medium enterprises, unlike the reverse situation where MTN, Shoprite and other South African businesses contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy.
Buhari who was meant to deliver a speech at the South Africa-Nigeria Business Forum in Midrand to members of the private sector, but did not show.
Buhari also met with South Africa’s minister of foreign affairs Naledi Pandor, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. Pandor has previously said on national TV that “Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices”.
Bottom line: The early signs are that Nigeria and South Africa are on the path to mending fences to increase trade and cooperation. Actions will speak louder than words, however.
Leader of the Now! political party, Akere Muna, explains the reasons for his departure, and the poor chances of success of President Paul Biya's 'Grand Dialogue', which aims to put an end to the crisis in the English-speaking regions.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.