The 54-member African bloc accounted for 17 of the 35 countries that abstained from voting on the General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukrainian territory. These include both democracies such as Senegal and South Africa, Russian-backed military regimes like Mali and Sudan and fragile states including the Central African Republic and Zimbabwe.

Another eight African nations ⁠— Burkina Faso, Cameroon, eSwatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and Togo — did not participate in the vote.