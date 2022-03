Copper wire exports would bring in four times more revenue than exporting raw copper, Zulu says in Lusaka. “There is an opportunity which hasn’t been tapped.”

The global shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is opening up new possibilities for Africa’s second-largest copper producer. A pure electric vehicle can contain more than a mile of copper wires. Electric-car charging points also have heavy copper-wire requirements, with solar panels, wind turbines and smart power grids also needing copper wiring and cabling.