As a former civil administrator, Nabil Mbombo Njoya had to remain politically neutral – until he was appointed as Sultan of Foumban. On 25 February, the traditional leader of the Bamoun people put an end to this rule by helping to install the offices of the sub-sections of the Rassemblement Démocratique du Peuple Camerounais (RDPC) in his palace’s precincts. By doing so, the young sultan publicly displayed his support for the ruling party.