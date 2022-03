The fund, Ethiopia Investment Holdings (EIH), will seek investment for state-owned enterprises and assets worth $150bn as Abiy Ahmed’s government pushes ahead with its programme of privatisation, despite the on-going conflict in the north.

It will manage assets across several sectors, including telecoms, mining, banking and logistics, areas that have long been dominated by the state, Mamo Mihretu, the fund’s founding CEO, tells The Africa Report.

[Ethiopia] has a young population, a growing middle class and there is still interest from investors.

“We have a very ambitious development plan and to finance it we have to significantly scale up investment flow into the country,” says Mamo, who previously served as Abiy’s senior economic advisor and chief trade negotiator.