BITTER INSIGHTS

Russia’s encroachment and attack on Ukraine, in which over 160,000 Russian troops are reckoned to have entered the country by 1 March, began a year ago. That was when the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukraine border started. Moscow’s lack of respect for its post-Soviet borders jolts Africans when they think of the post-colonial order when their newly-independent governments, for the sake of peace, mostly chose to respect the frontiers imposed by European powers at the Congress of Berlin in 1884-1885.