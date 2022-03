The biggest event of the telecoms industry is back on track. After the 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 version was slimmed down due to the health crisis, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona opened its doors on 28 February to over 60,000 visitors. Even though this figure is still far from the usual capacity of around 100,000 people, the world fair still attracted all the big names in tech and telecoms, including a significant number of African representatives.

Major players