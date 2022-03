The price of a 50kg bag of wheat flour has risen from 11,000 to 23,000 CFA francs (€35) in Côte d’Ivoire, the cost of sugar is rising in Senegal, Mali and Mauritania, and the price of a litre of oil and a kilo of potatoes is soaring in Algeria. In traditional markets as well as in supermarkets, the places where the majority of African consumers buy their food, their food shopping bill continues to rise, leading to protests about high living costs.

