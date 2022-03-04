It seems that 2021 was a good year for the Algerian hydrocarbon company Sonatrach. Its turnover went from $20 to $35bn within the space of a year, its exports increased to 13m tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2021 and its import fuel bills decreased by $1.5bn compared to the previous year.
Algeria: Will Sonatrach benefit from the crisis in Ukraine?
Sonatrach’s export revenues have increased by 75%. This upward trend is expected to continue, due to the effect that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis has had on the price of oil and gas.