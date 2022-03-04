DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

opportunity knocks

Algeria: Will Sonatrach benefit from the crisis in Ukraine?

By Yara Rizk
Posted on Friday, 4 March 2022 09:57

Logo of the Algerian company Sonatrach on the roof of a building, 9 February 2018. © Anis Belghoul/NYOTK/AP/SIPA.

Sonatrach’s export revenues have increased by 75%. This upward trend is expected to continue, due to the effect that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis has had on the price of oil and gas.

It seems that 2021 was a good year for the Algerian hydrocarbon company Sonatrach. Its turnover went from $20 to $35bn within the space of a year, its exports increased to 13m tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2021 and its import fuel bills decreased by $1.5bn compared to the previous year.

READ MORE Algeria's Sonatrach announces $40bn in investments

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business