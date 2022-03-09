DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Bag shortage

Côte d’Ivoire: The new cocoa campaign is not ‘in the bag’

By Baudelaire Mieu
Posted on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 08:59

Bags of cocoa at the San Pedro port, 8 January 2011. © JANE HAHN/NYT/REDUX/REA.

Côte d'Ivoire’s cocoa harvest, which reached record levels, was disrupted by a shortage of jute bags. This problem is penalising the entire sector.

Côte d’Ivoire’s brown-gold industry has been on the edge for several weeks, due to a shortage of jute bags, which are used to package the beans and then transport them from the production areas to the two ports: Abidjan and San Pedro. The bags are crucial to the sector’s smooth running.

Each year, the country’s agricultural sectors use more than 30 million bags, including 15 million for the coffee, cocoa and cashew nut sectors. However, these bags are now in short supply, so much so that some multinationals have suspended their purchases.

