DRC: The grey areas of the Dan Gertler deal

The DRC presidency says this is a historic first for the country, which is now reclaiming assets whose sale had been questioned.

“This is a great event for the DRC because we have just signed a contract that puts an end to the disputes between the DRC and the Ventura group [one of the many companies owned by Israeli businessman Dan Gertler]. The President of the Republic had opted for an amicable settlement to this long-running dispute,” says a delighted Rose Mutombo, minister of justice.

This is also good news for Gertler, who traveled to Kinshasa on 25 February to sign the agreement.