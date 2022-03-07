DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Controversial deal

DRC: The grey areas of the Dan Gertler deal

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Monday, 7 March 2022 12:06

The DRC’s justice minister Rose Mutombo and Israeli businessman Dan Gertler at the presidency on 25 February 2022. © DRC Presidency

At President Félix Tshisekedi’s behest, the DRC government has reached a compromise with the controversial Israeli tycoon Dan Gertler. Kinshasa will be getting back various mining and oil assets in exchange for dropping their lawsuits.

The DRC presidency says this is a historic first for the country, which is now reclaiming assets whose sale had been questioned.

“This is a great event for the DRC because we have just signed a contract that puts an end to the disputes between the DRC and the Ventura group [one of the many companies owned by Israeli businessman Dan Gertler]. The President of the Republic had opted for an amicable settlement to this long-running dispute,” says a delighted Rose Mutombo, minister of justice.

READ MORE DRC: How the Congolese state is taking on Dan Gertler in court

This is also good news for Gertler, who traveled to Kinshasa on 25 February to sign the agreement.

