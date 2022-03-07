DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Sugar Squeeze

Nigeria: Dangote Sugar faces margin pressure from Russia-Ukraine oil shock

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 7 March 2022 15:51

Sugarcane field in development stage is seen at a farm in Jacarezinho
A sugarcane field in Jacarezinho, Brazil January 1, 2019. Higher oil prices pull sugar prices with them by creating more demand for the cane. REUTERS/Marcelo Texeira

Dangote Sugar’s profitability is set to come under pressure as the war in Ukraine drives oil prices to their highest since 2008.

“If war continues for a long period, there will be an impact on margins,” CEO Ravindra Singhvi said at a briefing on 3 March. Singhvi hopes to be able to pass on higher input costs to customers, but says there are limits as to how far the company can go. “We will take the appropriate measures.”

Higher oil prices create competition for the raw materials used in sugar. The juice from crushing sugarcane can also be fermented into alcohol. The surge in oil increases the demand to use the cane to make very high purity alcohol, ethanol, which is then blended with petrol.

READ MORE Nigeria: How Dangote re-invented his supply chain

