Nigeria: Dangote Sugar faces margin pressure from Russia-Ukraine oil shock

“If war continues for a long period, there will be an impact on margins,” CEO Ravindra Singhvi said at a briefing on 3 March. Singhvi hopes to be able to pass on higher input costs to customers, but says there are limits as to how far the company can go. “We will take the appropriate measures.”

Higher oil prices create competition for the raw materials used in sugar. The juice from crushing sugarcane can also be fermented into alcohol. The surge in oil increases the demand to use the cane to make very high purity alcohol, ethanol, which is then blended with petrol.