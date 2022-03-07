Uganda: Can new fintech companies compete with giants MTN and Airtel?

Rather than an all-out competition stretching from border to border, similar to that of telecom companies when they established their presence years ago, fintechs are targeting clusters of customers or regions where they hope they will have competitive advantage.
To begin with, they are also offering free cash withdrawal services in contrast with MTN Uganda, which charges $1.98 for withdrawal of amounts between $70.85 and $140.
- Wave, a Canadian software company founded in 2009 entered the Ugandan market towards the end of 2021.