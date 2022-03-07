DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

DARING TELCOM GIANTS

Uganda: Can new fintech companies compete with giants MTN and Airtel?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Monday, 7 March 2022 13:46

Uganda Africa Mobile Money
Ugandans use a mobile money point in Kampala, Uganda on 29 September 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen Wandera)

Foreign fintech companies are entering the lucrative mobile money business in Uganda to compete with the behemoth telecom companies: MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda. Will they be able to grow?

Rather than an all-out competition stretching from border to border, similar to that of telecom companies when they established their presence years ago, fintechs are targeting clusters of customers or regions where they hope they will have competitive advantage.

To begin with, they are also offering free cash withdrawal services in contrast with MTN Uganda, which charges $1.98 for withdrawal of amounts between $70.85 and $140.

  • Wave, a Canadian software company founded in 2009 entered the Ugandan market towards the end of 2021.
