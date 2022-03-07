Algeria is back to producing 1 million oil barrels per day

In early March in Algiers, the minister of energy and mines, Mohamed Arkab, announced that Algeria’s oil production will exceed one million barrels per day (1,002,000 mb/d to be precise) in April.

The increase will be equivalent to 10,000 additional barrels per day compared to March. This press statement was made in the context of the 26th ministerial meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), devoted in particular to examining the situation of the world oil market and its short-term prospects.