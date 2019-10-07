Nigeria could be heading towards its second recession in three years

Kenya’s banks, stymied at home, seek growth abroad
Kurt Davis Jr. is an investment banker with private equity experience focused on Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. He earned an MBA in finance, entrepreneurship and operations from the University of Chicago and a J.D. in tax and commercial law at the University of Virginia’s School of Law. He can be reached at kurt.davis.jr@gmail.com.
Posted on Monday, 7 October 2019 14:01
When Muhammadu Buhari won Nigeria’s presidential election in 2015, his victory was met with excitement and hope.
Voters were taking a chance on the retired Nigerian army general who had previously served as head of state from December 1983 to August 1985 after taking power in a military coup d’etat.
Most political analysts expected the re-election of Buhari in 2019 to signify stability and re-ignite business in the country. But nearly eight months after the election, economic growth has drastically slowed to 1.94% in the second quarter of 2019, which is the second straight quarter of declining growth numbers for the country.
And many are fearing a repeat of the recession that followed Buhari’s first term of office.
First, Africa’s top oil producer remains heavily dependent on oil, with crude accounting for 90% of foreign currency earnings and nearly 70% of the government’s income.
Second, Nigeria non-oil sector growth is still relatively slow with approximately 1.6% and 2.6% growth respectively in the first and second quarter of this year, according to the Nigerian statistics office.
Third, liquidity in the banking sector is undercutting growth and investment. Banks are increasingly reluctant to lend to the private sector with inadequate access to finance undercutting economic growth.
However, an overly quick rebound in lending to the market could easily backfire with loans flowing to low quality assets (to meet loan-to-deposit requirements) and weakening the bank balance sheets of banks in the country.
Second quarter results suggest a near 53% shortfall in government revenue for the country. The shortfall sadly is not new, as Nigeria has missed income targets by at least 45% per year since 2015.
The country is taking aggressive actions to grow its tax base and collection ratio (currently one of the lowest in the world at 7% of GDP) through increased oversight and investment in non-oil sector infrastructure.
Altogether, the data suggests Africa’s most populous nation spends about the same as Kenya but with almost three times the population. And those who have visited both countries understand that the infrastructure gains in Kenya are outpacing Nigeria, particularly when accounting for the size of each respective country
Local sentiment remains low. The Nigerian market has not picked up and the global markets suggest a slowdown.
Bottom line: That said, markets are not forgiving and, if public sentiment does not pick up with more consumer spending and the non-oil sectors do not find more investment, Nigeria could be heading towards its second recession in three years, having avoided one for 25 years before 2016.
