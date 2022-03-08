Kenya 2022: Sexist language shows the patriarchy refuses to give way

Africa: ‘In the search for work, barriers for young women are higher & harder to overcome’
Three years ago, the African Development Bank released a staggering statistic: 100 million youth entrants to the labour market could be unemployed ... by 2030. And despite efforts to make a dent in that projection, the situation remains dire. The unemployment challenge stretches scant social safety nets and, worse, sows the seed of social exclusion—the fruits of which can include political exploitation, religious indoctrination and even violent extremism.