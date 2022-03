From the original founding leadership of the nine-year-old Economic Freedom Fighters party, only the leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, are still in place.

In a few cases there were fall-outs, but in others the leaders left to pursue other work opportunities, such as practising law (for example, Dali Mpofu who has been involved in a number of cases that touch on politics).

Malema’s words in a speech in 2011, a year before he was expelled from the ANC Youth League, still ring true for him:

“We have seen close friends of us, turning against us, we have seen enemies of this collective becoming close friends as we were soldiering on, because we knew in politics there are no permanent friends and there are no permanent enemies.”