The shockwaves of the Russian offensive in Ukraine are being felt in Libya, where Moscow is one of the principal foreign players in the conflict tearing the country apart. There, the Kremlin supports, among others, Khalifa Haftar – the strongman of the East who was also supported during the offensive of his self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) against Tripoli in 2019.

This support took several forms: the arrival of snipers, artillery and air control. For its part, the Russian state’s printing house Goznak has run printed money several times to help bail out the banks of Cyrenaica, which were deprived of cash from the Libyan Central Bank in Tripoli.