“Green hydrogen rewrites the geopolitical map globally,” Josling says in Geneva. “Egypt is racing ahead to try to show progress.” The COP 27 meeting in Egypt in November could be the launchpad for the global green hydrogen industry, he adds.

The Egyptian government is planning three green hydrogen projects with a combined capacity of 300 megawatts in partnership with the private sector. It has signed a letter of intent with Germany’s Siemens, a cooperation agreement with Belgium’s DEME Group and a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Eni to develop projects. The electricity ministry has said that the companies would be responsible for selling surplus hydrogen abroad.