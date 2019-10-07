Mcebisi Jonas: The man who said ‘No’ to the Gupta family

talking africa podcast

It has been quite a journey for Jonas.

From front-line organizer in the Umkhonto we Sizwe (spear of the nation) liberation force to the chairmanship of Africa’s biggest telecoms company, Mcebisi Jonas has played a leading role in the changing South Africa.

In 2015 Mcebisi Jonas shocked the nation, claiming he had been offered the post of Finance Minister in return for doing the bidding of the Gupta brothers.

The role of the Gupta family in ‘state capture’ is currently being dissected by the Zondo Commission.

Now Jonas is calling for a radical new economic direction, with the restructuring of the Eskom power company at the centre: the private sector must play a role as co-investor in this critical utility and the money saved from the state treasury must go towards high quality public education and health services.

Jonas’s new book “After Dawn” has been lauded, not least by President Cyril Ramaphosa who said it was a guide to making “the difficult trade-offs to reach our dream…. We have a long history in South Africa of making tough choices in precarious moments.”

When Ramaphosa sets out his new economic strategy later this month, South Africans will find out whether he has taken Jonas’s advice to heart.