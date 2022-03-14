DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Can Biden balance the green agenda with Africa’s energy needs?

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 14 March 2022 09:25

U.S. President Biden and Commerce Secretary Raimondo hold a virtual meeting with business leaders and state governors, in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tensions between the Joe Biden administration’s climate agenda and Africa’s development needs hit the congressional scene last month when a conservative Republican denounced the “Left’s neocolonialist ‘green’ energy mindset.”

Channeling a frequent complaint of African leaders, Congressman Scott Perry offered language at an 8 February House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting stating that the shift to renewables “fails to serve the citizens of African nations.”

“It’s important for this committee to reckon with the disastrous environmental policies being imposed on African nations that simply want access to reliable electricity,” Perry said. He urged his colleagues to “hold the far left responsible for their regressive environmental policies in Africa.”

