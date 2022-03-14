Can Biden balance the green agenda with Africa’s energy needs?

Channeling a frequent complaint of African leaders, Congressman Scott Perry offered language at an 8 February House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting stating that the shift to renewables “fails to serve the citizens of African nations.”
“It’s important for this committee to reckon with the disastrous environmental policies being imposed on African nations that simply want access to reliable electricity,” Perry said. He urged his colleagues to “hold the far left responsible for their regressive environmental policies in Africa.”
READ MORE Africa's Great Green Opportunity