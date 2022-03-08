DRC: China Moly court ruling shows Tshisekedi still in charge, says mining expert

For some perspective on the court’s ruling, CAP Editor in Chief Eric Olander spoke with CAP Francophone Editor Geraud Neema, who is also a well-known Congolese mining analyst.

The following is an English translation from French that was edited for clarity.

ERIC OLANDER: What’s really going on here? Nothing is as it seems in the DRC. Give us your take on the part of this story that we’re not seeing from this court ruling and is the timing significant?

GERAUD NEEMA: First and foremost, this is a significant setback for China Moly. Given its outsized role in the Congolese mining sector, the court’s ruling is a big deal, both symbolically and in practical terms. It sends the message that Chinese mining interests are not untouchable in the DRC and that Congolese authorities retain considerable power in this relationship.

In a country where the justice system is not always independent and is often politicized, this court’s decision could well be a new strategy to bend China Moly to the will of Congolese authorities.