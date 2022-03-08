DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Beijing on the rocks

DRC: China Moly court ruling shows Tshisekedi still in charge, says mining expert

By Eric Olander
Posted on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 12:41

File image of the massive Chinese-owned Tenke Fungurume cobalt and copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The decision by a commercial court in the southern DR Congo city of Lubumbashi to temporarily suspend China Molybdenum’s (China Moly) management of the enormous Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine (TFM) is the latest twist in an almost-year battle between the government and the Chinese mining giant.

For some perspective on the court’s ruling, CAP Editor in Chief Eric Olander spoke with CAP Francophone Editor Geraud Neema, who is also a well-known Congolese mining analyst.

The following is an English translation from French that was edited for clarity.

READ MORE DRC: The grey areas of the Dan Gertler deal

ERIC OLANDER: What’s really going on here? Nothing is as it seems in the DRC. Give us your take on the part of this story that we’re not seeing from this court ruling and is the timing significant?

GERAUD NEEMA: First and foremost, this is a significant setback for China Moly. Given its outsized role in the Congolese mining sector, the court’s ruling is a big deal, both symbolically and in practical terms. It sends the message that Chinese mining interests are not untouchable in the DRC and that Congolese authorities retain considerable power in this relationship.

In a country where the justice system is not always independent and is often politicized, this court’s decision could well be a new strategy to bend China Moly to the will of Congolese authorities.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business