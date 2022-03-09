DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Daunting Task Ahead

Kenya: IEBC in a pickle after Ruto & Chege’s claims on potential rigging of 2022 polls

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 12:22

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's top politicians claim that vote rigging is highly likely during this year's presidential polls. This has caused panic among potential voters who still remember the bungled 2007 and 2017 elections. Will the electoral body get it right this time round or is history about to repeat itself?

Last month, Murang county’s female representative Sabina Chege caused a political storm when she claimed that vote rigging is possible in this year’s presidential election because it happened in 2017.

Chege, a staunch ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was daring supporters of Deputy President William Ruto who have constantly accused the head of state of trying to force Raila Odinga’s candidature upon them. “I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it, so if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest,” she said while on a campaign trail for Raila.

