Kenya: IEBC in a pickle after Ruto & Chege’s claims on potential rigging of 2022 polls

Last month, Murang county’s female representative Sabina Chege caused a political storm when she claimed that vote rigging is possible in this year’s presidential election because it happened in 2017.

Chege, a staunch ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was daring supporters of Deputy President William Ruto who have constantly accused the head of state of trying to force Raila Odinga’s candidature upon them. “I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it, so if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest,” she said while on a campaign trail for Raila.