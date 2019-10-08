Ghana now Africa’s largest gold producer, but reforms await

Africa’s oil may have to stay in the ground to protect the climate
As a result of climate change, resource extraction industries in Africa will be impacted by asset stranding, researchers say.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 8 October 2019 13:32
It’s too soon for Ghana to pat itself on the back as it overtakes South Africa as the continent’s largest gold producer.
Ghana’s gold output of 4.8 million ounces in 2018 surpassed South Africa’s 4.2 million ounce total for the first time. But beating South Africa, where mining is plagued by industrial militancy and the deepest mines in the world, was always likely to happen sooner or later.
According to the 2019 Mining in Africa Country Investment Guide (MACIG), Ghana’s high tax burden has stalled exploration projects and deterred new investors, leading to a dearth of greenfield exploration.
The county’s mining code, the report argues, favours bigger companies with deeper pockets, and has tended to encourage brownfield exploration.
For now, gold miners in Ghana such as Gold Fields, Newmont, Kinross and AngloGold Ashanti are well placed to benefit from a bullish consensus on the future price of the yellow metal.
Gold remains cheap compared with global equities, copper or the S&P 500, according to research from Deutsche Bank in September. Continued central bank easing and persistent geopolitical risks all point to continued strength, the bank says.
Deutsche Bank identifies powerful long-term factors that are likely to support the gold price.
Deutsche Bank argues that gold could rise from its current price of $1,500 per ounce to $1,800 in a global recession. Yann Alix, head of global mining at Ashurst in London, agrees that if the current uncertainty in global markets continues, then gold is “likely to remain a safe bet.”
For the individual investor, Alix cautions that while mining stocks can mean bigger returns, buying gold itself is generally less risky: it avoids exposure to the individual risks of each producer which are “time consuming to track and understand”.
Bottom Line: The danger for Ghana is that continued gold price strength will make it tempting to ignore the need for economic diversification or mining code reform.
