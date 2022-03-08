DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

FROM SOLDIER TO…?

Uganda: What is next for Museveni’s son Muhoozi as he retires from the army?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 19:59

Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, centre,
Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, centre, son of President Yoweri Museveni at the Kasenyi SFG camp, east of Kampala in Uganda on 16 August 2012 (AP Photo/Uganda Presidency, File)

Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 47 – the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, commander of land forces of Uganda People's Defence Force and a presidential adviser on special operations – has announced his retirement from the army. Does this mean he is now one step closer to launching his political career?

Muhoozi announced his retirement in a tweet on Tuesday 8 March, surprising even some of the people close to him. “I was totally unaware of it,” a person close to him tells The Africa Report. For Muhoozi, the move requires applying for retirement and getting approval. Brigadier Gen. Felix Kulyigye, the spokesperson for the army, did not answer our questions and referred back to Muhoozi’s post.

ChimpReports, a local digital publication, reported last October that Muhoozi had threatened to retire after failing to receive about $56m that he had requested to improve the troops’ welfare. “If my soldiers’ problems are not sorted, I will retire from the army by next year,” he reportedly said.

In recent weeks, Muhoozi was in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo commanding Uganda’s army. Along with its DRC counterpart, the Ugandan army is fighting the Allied Democratic Forces rebels.

