Uganda: What is next for Museveni’s son Muhoozi as he retires from the army?

Muhoozi announced his retirement in a tweet on Tuesday 8 March, surprising even some of the people close to him. “I was totally unaware of it,” a person close to him tells The Africa Report. For Muhoozi, the move requires applying for retirement and getting approval. Brigadier Gen. Felix Kulyigye, the spokesperson for the army, did not answer our questions and referred back to Muhoozi’s post.

After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 8, 2022

ChimpReports, a local digital publication, reported last October that Muhoozi had threatened to retire after failing to receive about $56m that he had requested to improve the troops’ welfare. “If my soldiers’ problems are not sorted, I will retire from the army by next year,” he reportedly said.

In recent weeks, Muhoozi was in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo commanding Uganda’s army. Along with its DRC counterpart, the Ugandan army is fighting the Allied Democratic Forces rebels.