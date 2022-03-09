DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

UNDER PRESSURE              

Russia-Ukraine: The West puts pressure on South Africa’s non-alignment stance

By Romain Chanson, in Johannesburg
Posted on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 17:20

South Africa Ukraine Invasion
Members of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa gather to protest outside the Russian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Since South Africa refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western states have been active, more or less publicly, on pressuring the South African government to speak up against the war.

It all started with a tweet posted by Riina Kionka, European Union (EU) ambassador to South Africa. “Still scratching our heads over here,” she wrote, matching her remark with a visibly perplexed facial emoticon. A few hours earlier, at the United Nations General Assembly, South Africa had abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://mobile.twitter.com/RKionka/status/1499307243728252929

This is not a surprise, however, coming from Pretoria. South Africa adheres to the principle of non-alignment inherited from the Cold War. When the great powers confront each other – the blocs, as they said at the time – Pretoria prefers to remain in the background.

