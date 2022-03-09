Russia-Ukraine: The West puts pressure on South Africa’s non-alignment stance

It all started with a tweet posted by Riina Kionka, European Union (EU) ambassador to South Africa. “Still scratching our heads over here,” she wrote, matching her remark with a visibly perplexed facial emoticon. A few hours earlier, at the United Nations General Assembly, South Africa had abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://mobile.twitter.com/RKionka/status/1499307243728252929

This is not a surprise, however, coming from Pretoria. South Africa adheres to the principle of non-alignment inherited from the Cold War. When the great powers confront each other – the blocs, as they said at the time – Pretoria prefers to remain in the background.