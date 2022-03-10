DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Government corruption

Nigeria lobbies US to help identify looted assets

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:16

Local Ijaw youths look at an oil rig in Sangana, in Nigeria's oil-rich delta region.
Local Ijaw youths look at an oil rig in Sangana, in Nigeria's oil-rich delta region. (AP Photo/George Osodi)

A Lagos law firm is trying to recruit the US government in the latest twist in President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign to recover Nigerian assets allegedly looted under his predecessors.

Johnson & Johnson Solicitors has hired attorney Patrick Raffaniello and his firm Raffaniello & Associates to engage with US officials regarding “allegations of misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials,” according to a new lobbying disclosure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The firm is specifically tasked with representing Johnson & Johnson before the Senate banking committee “to facilitate an inquiry into misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials.”

