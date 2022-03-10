Johnson & Johnson Solicitors has hired attorney Patrick Raffaniello and his firm Raffaniello & Associates to engage with US officials regarding “allegations of misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials,” according to a new lobbying disclosure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The firm is specifically tasked with representing Johnson & Johnson before the Senate banking committee “to facilitate an inquiry into misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials.”
Nigeria lobbies US to help identify looted assets
A Lagos law firm is trying to recruit the US government in the latest twist in President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign to recover Nigerian assets allegedly looted under his predecessors.