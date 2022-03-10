Nigeria lobbies US to help identify looted assets

Johnson & Johnson Solicitors has hired attorney Patrick Raffaniello and his firm Raffaniello & Associates to engage with US officials regarding “allegations of misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials,” according to a new lobbying disclosure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The firm is specifically tasked with representing Johnson & Johnson before the Senate banking committee “to facilitate an inquiry into misuse of the United States’ banking system to facilitate corrupt payments to foreign officials.”