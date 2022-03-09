Ghana and Rwanda are both possible initial destinations in a programme of investments that may go farther afield, Eleoramo says in Abuja. Mining of precious and industrial metals and fintech are sectors where the firm could commit capital, and due diligence on more than one possible investment is already taking place, he adds.
Kohath considers first ex-Nigeria investments to diversify naira risks
Nigerian early-stage investor Kohath Investment is considering backing companies outside the country for the first time to diversify risks including further naira weakness, chief operating officer Thomas Eleoramo tells The Africa Report.