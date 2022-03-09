DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Frothy Market

Kohath considers first ex-Nigeria investments to diversify naira risks

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 11:43

Thomas Eleoramo
Thomas Eleoramo, COO of Kohath Investments (photo supplied)

Nigerian early-stage investor Kohath Investment is considering backing companies outside the country for the first time to diversify risks including further naira weakness, chief operating officer Thomas Eleoramo tells The Africa Report.

Ghana and Rwanda are both possible initial destinations in a programme of investments that may go farther afield, Eleoramo says in Abuja. Mining of precious and industrial metals and fintech are sectors where the firm could commit capital, and due diligence on more than one possible investment is already taking place, he adds.

READ MORE Africa: Despite Covid-19, startups raised $4bn in 2021

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business