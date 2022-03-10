DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Mali: Google project immortalises Timbuktu manuscripts

By Jaysim Hanspal
Posted on Thursday, 10 March 2022 15:42

A museum guard displays a burnt ancient manuscript at the Ahmed Baba Institute in Timbuktu
A museum guard displays a burnt ancient manuscript at the Ahmed Baba Institute, or Ahmed Baba Centre for Documentation and Research, in Timbuktu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

In collaboration with SAVAMA-DCI, Google Arts & Culture today is releasing over 40,000 digitised manuscript pages from the endangered Timbuktu collection. 

In its golden era, the Malian city of Timbuktu was home to numerous Islamic scholars and the thriving book trade. Sankore Madrasah university established the city as a scholarly centre in Africa. This gave birth to thousands of manuscripts depicting learning in morality, politics, astronomy, and many other subjects.

In 2012, the manuscripts were threatened by Ansar Dine, a militant Islamist group who threatened to destroy local shrines classed as world heritage sites. Local communities and relatives of Timbuktu librarians conspired to protect the manuscripts, often in their own homes or hidden around the city.

