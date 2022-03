Meeting with top Africa policy officials in Washington and London, Ruto pledged to accept the results of the August election and abjure violence.

Frozen out of international travel and meetings with visiting dignitaries over the past couple of years by President Uhuru Kenyatta, it’s all change now for the deputy president. Now a leading contender in Kenya’s presidential race, Ruto has met with top Africa policy officials in the US and the UK in the past week.

To even the scores, Ruto’s main rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is due in London in the coming week after arranging meeting with top officials there.