Aguiyi-Ironsi, nicknamed Johnny Ironside, was visiting Ibadan as part of a peace tour and was accompanied on the trip by his 12-year-old son, Thomas, who had arrived from London for holiday, just days before.

Hours earlier, Aguiyi-Ironsi and Fajuyi had been informed of a mutiny wherein senior Igbo officers were killed in Abeokuta some 118km away and the insurrectionists had been on their way to Ibadan. He makes several frantic calls to his chief of staff, Yakubu Gowon, but there is no response as he is also believed to be part of the coup plotters.