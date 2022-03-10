Nigeria 2023: Can Nyesom Wike stop Abubakar this time?

In October 2018, some 12 notable northern politicians converged on Port Harcourt, the capital of Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State to battle for the presidential ticket of the PDP. Some of them include: former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; Senate President Bukola Saraki, ex-Senate President David Mark; ex-Governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State; former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, and a host of others

However, it was general knowledge that the main battle was between Atiku and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who was being supported by Wike, undoubtedly the most powerful PDP governor in the country. The voting continued into the night with many wondering what the outcome would be.

But Nigerian newspapers the next morning painted a picture of what transpired at the PDP presidential primary with screaming headlines like ‘Dollar rains at Port Harcourt PDP Presidential Primaries 2018’. In the end, Atiku would win the primary with 1,532 votes while Tambuwal came second with 693 votes.

Wike eventually ate the humble pie, saying: “I supported Tambuwal fully and I have no regrets supporting him. But the party has made a choice and as a loyal party man, I stand by that choice. I will support Atiku to ensure his victory in 2019.”