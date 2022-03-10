DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Beer Monster

Nigerian Breweries: Earnings set to surge this year despite shock to global food & energy prices

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:39

Empty beer bottles are seen at the Bature brewery in Abuja
Empty beer bottles are seen at the Bature brewery in Abuja REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian Breweries shares remain undervalued as the stock market has yet to fully price in prospects for recovery in 2022 sales and profit, according to research from Chapel Hill Denham.

“There is a mispricing that should be corrected over the next 12 months,” Chapel Hill Denham analyst Tajudeen Ibrahim writes in a research note. Earnings per share (EPS) is set to surge 92.4% this year, Ibrahim argues, exceeding the Bloomberg consensus estimate for a 63% increase. Heineken has a majority stake of 56% in Nigerian Breweries.

READ MORE South Africa's Distell bubbling with prime pickings to quench Heineken’s thirst for Africa growth

The shock to global energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the world into two groups of companies: those who have pricing power in an inflationary environment, and those who do not.

