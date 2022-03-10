Nigerian Breweries: Earnings set to surge this year despite shock to global food & energy prices

“There is a mispricing that should be corrected over the next 12 months,” Chapel Hill Denham analyst Tajudeen Ibrahim writes in a research note. Earnings per share (EPS) is set to surge 92.4% this year, Ibrahim argues, exceeding the Bloomberg consensus estimate for a 63% increase. Heineken has a majority stake of 56% in Nigerian Breweries.
READ MORE South Africa's Distell bubbling with prime pickings to quench Heineken’s thirst for Africa growth
The shock to global energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the world into two groups of companies: those who have pricing power in an inflationary environment, and those who do not.