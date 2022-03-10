Nigerian Breweries: Earnings set to surge this year despite shock to global food & energy prices

“There is a mispricing that should be corrected over the next 12 months,” Chapel Hill Denham analyst Tajudeen Ibrahim writes in a research note. Earnings per share (EPS) is set to surge 92.4% this year, Ibrahim argues, exceeding the Bloomberg consensus estimate for a 63% increase. Heineken has a majority stake of 56% in Nigerian Breweries.

The shock to global energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the world into two groups of companies: those who have pricing power in an inflationary environment, and those who do not.