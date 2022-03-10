We are hiring: Marketing Manager wanted!

Jeune Afrique Media Group is the leading media group dedicated to Africa with flagship publications Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report.

It is also a major player in the organization of international economic conferences such as the Africa CEO Forum, the number one event for the private sector on the continent, which brings together 1,500 CEOs, heads of state, and global investors.

The group has just defined its Ambition 2025 growth plan and aims to strengthen its leadership and accelerate its digital transformation. To support our ambitions and achieve our goals, we are looking for curious, agile, and ambitious talent!

The Marketing Manager will be in charge of marketing strategy for our international title, The Africa Report.

Your main tasks will be:

ACQUISITION & ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY

You will manage the acquisition and engagement strategy of the site, using relevant tools, with the aim of building a sales funnel to grow The Africa Report digital subscriptions.

Define the acquisition strategy (web & app) of The Africa Report.com

Manage engagement operations on the site and applications

Managing the acquisition budget and monitoring the ROI of the levers activated (SEA, retargeting, affiliation, display, social ads, programmatic)

Management of partner agencies and performance monitoring

Management of acquisition campaigns Emailings and monitoring of the pressure plan

Briefing and production of digital marketing materials in collaboration with the artistic studio and partner agencies

Setting up media and non-media partnerships (brand awareness, audience…)

Definition with the editorial team and the product team of the developments and innovations necessary to achieve the acquisition and engagement objectives

Reporting and performance analysis

SUBSCRIPTION STRATEGY

You will also manage the acquisition and retention strategy for The Africa Report digital subscribers.

Manage the strategy for converting the audience and committed readers of JeuneAfrique.com and its applications into loyal digital subscribers

Definition of the offer strategy: pricing, special offers, incentives…

Definition and management of the marketing plan – budget and conversion levers

Definition and management of the loyalty marketing plan (onbaording, dunning…)

Creation of premium marketing materials in line with the strategy

Implementation of corrective actions to reduce churn

Development of predictive tools for acquisition and retention with the data team

Implementation of the acquisition and conversion strategy of the dynamic paywall (Poool)

Implementation of country strategies (dedicated pricing policy, payment methods, SEA…)

Participate in the editorial strategy with the editorial team

Optimise the conversion rate using AB tests (paywall, purchase path)

Participate in the product development strategy in relation to the subscription

Analysis of marketing actions and subscriber portfolio evolution via dedicated tools. (Google Analytics, Datastudio, Chargebee subscription management tool, etc.)

Global reporting of the activity to the director (Sales, Stock, Churn, LTV…)

Experience:

You have a minimum of 5 years experience as a Digital Marketing Manager or Subscription Marketing Manager for a media, a telecom or a streaming company. You have a strong interest in current affairs. A good knowledge of the African market would be appreciated.

Conditions:

Employment Type: Full Time

Primary location: Paris

Please click here to access our jobs portal